ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Pressure is mounting as Atlanta’s hospital systems try to keep up with the continuing spike in coronavirus cases.

“We have started to see a significant increase in the number of patients being admitted with COVID-19,” said Grady Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Jansen.

Medical professionals told CBS46's Jamie Kennedy that current numbers echo those seen at the peak in mid May.

“Since about two weeks ago we have tripled the amount of patients we have in the hospital,” said Dr. Jansen.

On Wednesday the state added 3,420 new cases alone. Those requiring hospital treatment are steadily increasing with at least 12,500 admitted since Georgia Department of Public Health has made pandemic data public.

In a statement, Wellstar said "Across Atlanta, we are currently experiencing a rise in the need for acute care capacity. While Wellstar AMC ICU is now at full capacity, due to an influx of patients, we are working to actively manage capacity across our system and still have a limited number of staffed ICU beds available within our hospitals at this time."

A chart that tracks information sent by hospitals in the metro area shows a number of centers experiencing strain.

Grady Memorial Hospital said its staff is battling on all fronts.

“It’s the psychological stress that we are now really dealing with as people wonder when is this gonna end, and it’s hard for me to reassure people,” said Dr. Jansen.

Emory said in a statement it too is experiencing similar capacity issues.

"Emory Healthcare is seeing a dramatic increase in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. In fact, our confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized patients have more than tripled in the past 14 days. As of this week, we have surpassed our April records in COVID-19 patients needing ICU care and regular inpatient care."

Professionals say if the public doesn’t act quickly people with any illness will be greatly affected.

“If we continue on this trend we’re gonna be faced with what we had to do early on and that’s stopping a lot of surgery, not having the people come into the clinics and get the care they need,” said Dr. Jansen.

Relaxed rules and people not sheltering-in-place are some of the reasons for the spike. Bars, restaurants, and clubs being re-opened are also having an effect on the number of younger people testing positive to the coronavirus, and being omitted to hospital.