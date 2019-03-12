ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Protecting monuments of all kinds in Georgia is what one Senator said is his goal.
“Senate Bill 77 protects all monuments,” Republican Senator Jeff Mullis of District 53 said. “All of them. Not one of a specific nature. Not one of a particular era in life. Not one that represents some fashion or the other, but every monument.”
Senator Mullis of Chickamauga spoke before the House Governmental Affairs State and Local Government subcommittee Tuesday pleading for a favorable vote on his bill.
Part of protecting the monuments would include preventing them from being removed.
“We need to preserve our history not destroy it,” Mullis said. “It makes us the great state and nation that we are today by the diversity in the good, bad, or indifferent times that we’ve had in our great country and great state.”
Some of his public supporters were representatives from the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
“I’m here today to tell you the Sons of Confederate Veterans enthusiastically supports the passage of Senate Bill 77,” Georgia Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans spokesperson Martin O’Toole said during public comment.
There are 174 publicly-supported spaces across the state dedicated to the confederacy. It's some of these monuments people said the bill is protecting.
“This bill is another effort to protect to the confederacy,” Atlanta NAACP President Richard Rose said.
The bill did pass the subcommittee.
