ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta man remains in jail Wednesday after he allegedly went on a drug-fueled rampage at the capitol, leaving parts of the building torn up.
Police said Joshua Lemhouse, 27, was first spotted by police smashing the side mirror of a patrol car at the capitol.
Police chased after Lemhouse who ran to the side of the capitol building, busted through glass paneling before destroying parts of the second and third floor.
Two paintings of late Governors Samuel Griffin and Samuel Vandiver were hacked at by Lemhouse with a flagpole. Police said he also took out 15 light fixtures on the second floor before an officer heard the commotion and confronted him.
That's when police said he attacked the officer, striking him in the neck and shoulder before running upstairs to the Secretary of the Senate's office, smashing windows, and pushing over cabinets.
It was there officers caught up with Lemhouse and tasered him. Police said this had no effect on the alleged criminal who then ran from officers, back down stairs, busting open another glass panel to exit the building.
Lemhouse was taken to Grady Hospital where cocaine was found in his body. Two officers were treated for minor injuries. Lemhouse is facing multiple charges for his alleged crime spree.
