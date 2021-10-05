WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — US Capitol Police are investigating a "suspicious vehicle" in front of the Supreme Court and have closed roads in the area, the agency said on Twitter.
The Supreme Court, which returned to in-person arguments for the start of a new term Monday, is hearing arguments again Tuesday in the courtroom.
"Please stay away from the area. We will provide more information as soon as we can," Capitol Police said on Twitter, adding: "We are continuing to investigate. We will provide more information as soon as we can."
According to Capitol Police, the following road closures are in effect: First Street between Independence Avenue, SE and Constitution Avenue, NE; Second Street between East Capitol Street and Constitution Avenue, NE; and East Capitol Street between First and Second Streets, NE.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
