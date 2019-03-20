ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- The Georgia Supreme Court ruled it is unconstitutional to use someone's refusal to take a breath test against them in court. It's considered self-incriminating.
Now it's up to lawmakers to change wording to comply.
“The opinion was released while we were in legislative session,” Chairman of the House Judiciary Non-Civil committee Representative Chuck Efstration said. “So we immediately began to work on this issue to ensure the implied consent statute was updated to accurately reflect the updated state of the law after this opinion.”
House Bill 471 passed through Efstration’s committee. It changes wording in the rights read to someone pulled over suspected of DUI.
“So what this bill does is it updates the Georgia statute to correctly reflect the state of the law as to implied consent in DUI investigations,” Efstration said.
The Implied Consent Notice under the current law says, ‘refusal to submit to required testing (which includes blood, breath, and urine) may be offered into evidence against you at trial.’
Since refusal of a breath test being used against you in court was ruled unconstitutional, legislators want to adjust the consent wording to read, ‘your refusal to submit to blood or urine testing may be offered into evidence against you at trial." This removes the word breath to comply with the State Supreme Court.
Representative Efstration stresses this is not taking powers away from officers looking for drunk drivers.
“So by no means does this opinion allow individuals to drive under the influence,” Efstration said. “To the contrary officers still have tools to investigate and prosecute DUI.”
Police can still get court orders for blood and urine samples which are admissible in court.
