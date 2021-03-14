As the Summer of 2021 approaches, it appears the remains of the Golden Ray may continue to mar Georgia’s coastal waters.
Demolition of the large cargo ship is entering its fifth month with work to chop the ship into eight large pieces going far slower than the salvage crew anticipated. The Golden Ray overturned near St. Simons Island with 4,200 cars inside in September 2019.
The multiagency command overseeing its removal settled on a plan last year to straddle the ship with a crane and saw it apart with a 400-foot section of anchor chain.
The first cut began in November with hopes of finishing by New Year's Day. But the ship's tough steel hull and frequent interruptions for inspections and maintenance have slowed things considerably.
