BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An inmate who was on the run after he escaped a work detail Sunday morning was captured, along with his girlfriend on Monday.
The Butts County Sheriff's office had been searching for 32-year-old Anthony Jay Shepherd since he walked away from the Butts County Animal Control facility on Bibb Station Road Sunday. Authorities said he was picked up in a nearby vehicle by his girlfriend, Terri Marie Dixon.
Later on Sunday, Shepherd and Dixon were found driving a 2003 Acura MDX. When sheriff's deputies attempted to arrest them, authorities said Shepherd, who was driving the vehicle, nearly ran over a sheriff trying to get away. A chase ensued before Shepherd crashed the vehicle at Rivoli Road near Donny's propane.
On Monday, police found Shepherd and Dixon hiding inside an abandoned house on Gamble Road in Macon.
Deputies said Shepherd will be charged with aggravated assault. Prior to his escape, he was a non-sentenced inmate, who was being held at the Butts County Sheriff’s Office awaiting trial on drug charges.
