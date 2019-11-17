MONROE, Ga. (CBS46) – U.S. Marshals confirm a man accused of shooting at police after they tried to serve him with a warrant was captured in Atlanta on Monday.
City of Monroe Police were attempting to serve a warrant on Donta Rajee Robertson, 29, at his residence in the 700 block of Ridge Road at the Pine Ridge Villa Apartments around noon on Sunday.
They talked to Robertson briefly before he took off on foot and ran behind nearby apartments. During the foot chase Robertson allegedly fired one shot toward the officers who were pursuing him.
Officers did not return fire. The Monroe Police Department’s SWAT team searched several apartments looking for Robertson, but he remained at large through Sunday night. No injuries were reported.
Robertson is charged with aggravated assault against law enforcement, obstruction and other charges from different agencies.
