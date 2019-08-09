ATLANTA (CBS46) -- An Atlanta Police officer was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a patrol car was involved in a car accident.
The accident happened at the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and University Avenue in southwest Atlanta. The officer involved in the accident was on their way to help in a suspect chase.
Police haven't said what started the search, but were still searching for the suspect. No update has given to the condition of the officer.
