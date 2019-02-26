LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – There’s brazen criminals, and then there’s allegedly driving and parking a stolen/cloned vehicle inside the guard line of a Department of Corrections facility. That’s exactly what Gwinnett County Police said Deangelo Bell did recently.
According to the GCPD, detectives with the motor vehicle theft unit were looking for stolen vehicles when they found a 2018 Dodge Challenger at the Gwinnett County Department of Corrections work release center near Lawrenceville. When they looked at the car, they saw dealer tags and an altered VIN in the windshield.
When detectives ran the actual VIN, they discovered the car had been bought in Conyers, Georgia using fake information. As detectives looked at the car, they believe Bell saw the activity and ran before he could be arrested.
Bell,26, is currently wanted by Gwinnett County Police on charges including: theft by receiving stolen property; altered serial numbers; and probation violation. Detectives said this is the tenth cloned vehicle the motor vehicle theft unit has recovered this year.
Police ask if you have information about Deangelo’s whereabouts, call GCPD at 770-513-5300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.