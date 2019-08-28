ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Car break-ins continue to be a problem in parts of Atlanta.
Data reported by the Atlanta Police Department shows this year there have been 130 car break-ins in the city, and 496 combined break-ins in Buckhead and Midtown.
Keosha Merriweather says ever since someone stole her Nissan she is more careful about where she parks. She says she is extra careful especially when she is in Midtown and Buckhead.
"I felt horrible because first of all nobody wants anything taken from them that they earned, and I work hard for what I have," said Merriweather.
Nationwide Insurance says drivers need to start with the basics to try and avoid becoming a victim.
Some tips include: take valuables with you when you get out of the car, lock the doors and close the windows, and also park in well-lit areas.
