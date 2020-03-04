ATLANTA (CBS46)—In the market for a new a new car? Would you like to avoid “bogus fees”?
According to Carvana, an online used car retailer, buyers should be aware of “bogus fees” from car dealerships because dealers are aware tax refund season is upon us.
Carvana reports hidden fees can add hundreds or even thousands of dollars to the price of a car.
Tips car buyers should become familiar with, according to Carvana:
• Check with your bank or an online financing tool to learn what rates you qualify for before you start the purchase process.
• When purchasing, compare the annual percentage rate (APR) offered by the dealer to what you qualified for with other lenders. APR is the number to prioritize, not the monthly payment, since what can seem like a small amount per month, amortized over time, actually turns out to be bigger.
• Review contracts carefully and ask for clarification on any line item costs that you don’t understand
• If you’re trading in a vehicle, understand its trade value ahead of time as well as any tax benefits that apply in your state for the trade-in.
