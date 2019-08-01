SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- A traffic stop left one officer injured on the interstate early Thursday morning.
Around 11:35 a.m. two Dunwoody officers pulled a vehicle on I-285 westbound over for a traffic stop.
When the officer approached the stopped vehicle, the driver then took off swerving into the officer causing him to fall to the ground.
As the suspect was fleeing the scene, he then slammed into three other vehicles and fled the scene by foot into the woods nearby.
The officer was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
Moments later Police arrested the suspect. Police have not identified the suspect at this time.
