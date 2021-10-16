ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta Police are investigating a car that crashed into a power line in the southwest Atlanta neighborhood.
CBS46 News was at the scene, and neighbors tell us the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday on the 1300 block of Allegheny Street.
Residents nearby say the red Dodge was speeding and doing donuts when it hit the power line.
A bystander says the people in the car ran away.
Authorities say someone may have hurt their arm. The extent of injuries or who was in the car is unknown.
Stick with CBS46 News as we work to bring you the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.