ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating after a car crashed into a Barnes and Noble in 2900 block of Peachtree Road in Buckhead Monday afternoon.
The crash caused significant damage to the building. It's unclear why the driver crashed into the building, nor is it clear whether anyone was injured. We are working to gather more information.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
