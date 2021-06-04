ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta firefighters worked to put out a massive fire at a strip mall early Friday morning. Several businesses were destroyed during the early morning blaze on Piedmont Road near Cheshire Bridge Road.
The fire started after a car crashed into the building after a police chase, according to a fire spokesperson. The driver was rushed to an area hospital in an unknown condition.
Multiple businesses are left burned up after a car crashed into a strip mall on the corner of Piedmont Circle NE and Cheshire Bridge Rd. We’re learning that a police chase may have been the cause. More on @CBS46 pic.twitter.com/c3Lrkiwvpc— Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) June 4, 2021
CBS46’s Chopper was over scene surveying the damage to a Papa John’s Pizza and Supercuts.
CBS46 is working to get more on this developing story.
