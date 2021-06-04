Business fire

ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta firefighters worked to put out a massive fire at a strip mall early Friday morning. Several businesses were destroyed during the early morning blaze on Piedmont Road near Cheshire Bridge Road.

The fire started after a car crashed into the building after a police chase, according to a fire spokesperson. The driver was rushed to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

CBS46’s Chopper was over scene surveying the damage to a Papa John’s Pizza and Supercuts.

