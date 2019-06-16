LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga (CBS46) -- A driver went crashing into a metro-Atlanta mall Sunday evening and when firefighters arrived, the rear end of the car was sticking out.
It happened around 6:45 p.m. near the Books-A-Million store at Sugarloaf Mills Mall in Lawrenceville.
The car jumped the curb then hit the wall and kept on going.
The driver was not hurt. The mall was open at the time of the crash. No one inside the mall was injured, either.
As for the building, the car hit a wall that is not load-bearing and firefighters say it did not cause structural integrity issues.
No word on whether Gwinnett County Police will file charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.