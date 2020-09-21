ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Team Auto Sales owner Eric Mill says one of his manager's was recently beaten, bloodied and bruised while on the job.
It all happened when a car sale took a turn for the worse.
“He really had no chance as far as defending himself, it happened so fast.” said Mill. “The paperwork that they were filling out, that they were writing notes to themselves, as far as when they were going to attack.”
Multiple cameras caught three people as they attacked Mill's colleague, ransacked the office and tried to steal a safe.
One suspect had on a surgical mask, while the two others adorned hoodies to hide their identity.
“He rushed him, the other two came behind and they started jumping him. He fought back,” Mill explained. Mill added this is the second robbery in eight years, but also the most violent.
His employees are now going through safety training.
“Unfortunately in these times we have to protect ourselves to a point where we literally are not victim of trying to be doing business in the community,” Mills said. He encourages the public, "if you see something, say something."
“We want to be able to feel safe as well as be able to move forward without there having to be more loss of life," said Mill.
If you know the suspects in the video, call the Atlanta Police Department or Crime stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
