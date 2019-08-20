Burning car on Ga 400
Angelina Velasquez

ATLANTA, Ga. CBS46) -- A burning vehicle halted traffic on the GA-400 at Lenox Road Tuesday evening.

Just after 6 p.m. the car was seen on the shoulder of highway engulfed in flames. After a little over 10 minutes of flames, the car experienced multiple minor explosions.

Fire crews arrived on the scene shortly before 6:15 p.m. to extinguish the flames. No other vehicles were involved in the fire.

It is not known if there are any injuries. 

GDOT crews expect the incident to be cleared around 6:30 p.m.

