ATLANTA, Ga. CBS46) -- A burning vehicle halted traffic on the GA-400 at Lenox Road Tuesday evening.
Just after 6 p.m. the car was seen on the shoulder of highway engulfed in flames. After a little over 10 minutes of flames, the car experienced multiple minor explosions.
Fire crews arrived on the scene shortly before 6:15 p.m. to extinguish the flames. No other vehicles were involved in the fire.
It is not known if there are any injuries.
GDOT crews expect the incident to be cleared around 6:30 p.m.
Click here to view playback of burning vehicle.
