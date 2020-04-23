ATLANTA (CBS46)—Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King applauded Georgia’s auto insurers for putting cash back into driver’s accounts as driver’s deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I want to thank Georgia’s auto insurance industry for the actions they’ve taken in recent weeks to help support families across our state who are facing an uncertain economic future during these unprecedented times,” said Commissioner King.
“By providing rebates and working with those who cannot currently afford to pay their premiums, these insurers are proving their commitment to the public good and putting their customers before their bottom line.”
Insurers file their rebates with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office, which has in turn worked to review and approve these actions within 24 hours.
Some of the state’s largest auto insurers, making up a significant portion of market share in Georgia, have announced the following actions:
• Alfa to temporarily suspend late fees and cancellations for non-payment
• Allstate to provide a credit of 15%, on average, toward April and May premiums
• American Family Insurance to provide a one-time payment of $50 per vehicle
• Auto-Owners to provide a credit of 15% toward April and May premiums
• Country Financial to return 15% of their client’s Personal Auto premium for the months of April and May
• Farmers to provide a credit of 25% toward April premiums
• GEICO to provide a 15% credit for renewals and new policies between April 8 and October 7
• The Georgia Farm Bureau will send a refund check to customers after the state’s shelter-in-place order is lifted reflecting the reduction in claims
• The Hartford to provide a credit of 15% toward April and May premiums
• Kemper to provide a credit of 15% toward April and May premiums
• Liberty Mutual to provide a refund of 15% on two months of premiums beginning April 7, while waiving late fees and cancellations due to nonpayment through May 22
• Metropolitan (MetLife) to provide a credit of 15% toward April and May premiums
• Nationwide to provide a one-time $50 refund per policy
• Progressive to provide a credit of 20% toward April and May premiums
• State Farm to provide a credit of 25%, on average, for the time period of March 20 to May 31
• Travelers to provide a credit of 15% toward April and May premiums
• USAA to provide a credit of 20% toward April and May premiums
If your car insurance company was not listed, you may want to check with your agent or carrier directly to see what relief may be available
