TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Troup County Sheriff's Department announced a significant break in a 45-year-old cold case Wednesday morning.
Auburn University student Kyle Clinkscales, who was 22 at the time, disappeared in January 1976 after leaving a bar he worked at in LaGrange.
Authorities said Clinkscales was on his way to Auburn University, about 35 miles away, but he never arrived.
Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said in a press conference Wednesday morning, "We have followed hundreds of leads, and never really had anything substantial developed from those."
That is until Tuesday when a significant break in the case occurred. Clinkscales's 1974 Pinto Roundabout and his wallet with I.D. card were both found in a Chamber's County creek in Alabama.
Major Terri Wood came forward during the press conference with details on the discovery of the vehicle.
"Tuesday morning at approximately 11:16 Eastern Standard Time, our Chambers County 911 Center received a call from a gentleman stating that he believed there was a car in a creek. We arrived and found what we believe to be a vehicle submerged in the creek. We retrieved the vehicle out of the creek with a Troup tag on it. I then reached out to Captain Taylor, gave him the tag number in the bin number to attempt to try to find the information on this tag. At that point. We were then contacted and that's where we are today."
The car was towed to a facility and investigators began looking through what was left of the car. They were able to locate a wallet containing Clinkscale's ID and several credit cards. They also located several bones in the car, which appear to be human in nature.
The bones have yet to be confirmed as belonging to Clinkscales. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help with the investigation.
