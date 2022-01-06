A car plowed into Mt. Patmos Baptist Church on Candler Road in Decatur just before noon Thursday.

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — A car plowed into Mt. Patmos Baptist Church on Candler Road in Decatur just before noon Thursday.

According to the Decatur Fire Department, no one was injured in the incident.

It is not known why the car crashed into the church.

ATL Uncensored obtained video taken immediately after the crash. 

WARNING: Foul language can be head in the video

