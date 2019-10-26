SEQUATCHIE County, TN (CBS46) -- Fire crews rushed to an accident after a vehicle slammed into a guardrail in Sequatchie County just north of Chattanooga.
The accident happened early Saturday morning at East Valley Road, north of Highway 111, where firefighters found a guardrail had speared through an SUV.
Dunlap Fire Department officials say, if the guardrail was a few inches more toward the driver the accident could have been a tragic event.
Police say the injuries were minor and the accident remains under investigation.
