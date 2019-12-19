STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- A vehicle that crashed into a restaurant in Stone Mountain caused major delays for commuters in the area on Thursday.
The driver slammed into a Burger King on Memorial Drive.
According to investigators, the vehicle damaged the restroom area of the restaurant. Authorities said, the driver is a woman in her late thirties, but they have not released her identity at this time.
The woman told officers that her foot allegedly slipped and caused her to strike the accelerator.
Luckily, no one was reported injured during the incident.
This is an on-going investigation, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
