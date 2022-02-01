ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has issued a BOLO for a car that was stolen after a woman was killed in Terrell County.
The black, 4-door 2006 Hyundai Elantra was spotted at 12:22 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 300 block of Johnson Ferry Road SE in Marietta.
The homicide occurred in Dawson. The Dawson Police Department responded to an unresponsive person call in the 400 block of Boundary Street at 2:22 p.m. Jan. 31.
Upon arrival, they found 59-year-old Josie Chappell's body inside her home. Police say she lived alone.
Her car was discovered to be missing. It has a Georgia temporary tag (C0521643).
Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call the Dawson Police Department at 229-995-4414 or the GBI’s regional investigate office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
