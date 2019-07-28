ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman's car was stolen late Saturday night while she was using an ATM on Howell Mill Rd.
The victim said she had left her vehicle running while at the ATM, at which point the suspect jumped into the car and drove away.
When she saw the car being stolen, the victim grabbed onto the side of the vehicle as the suspect started driving away.
She let go when she realized that the thief was not going to stop; she suffered from minor injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.