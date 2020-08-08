Car stolen with dog still inside in Buckhead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta man is devastated after his car was stolen with his dog still inside early Friday afternoon.
Atlanta Police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle on West Paces Ferry NW around 2:50 p.m.
Officers spoke with the victim, Jared Mula, after his 2015 Range Rover was stolen with his dog, a miniature golden doodle, still inside the car.
Mula had left the vehicle running while it was parked so air conditioning could be provided for his dog. Though he had his keys with him, the suspect still managed to gain entry and drive away.
Mula has offered a $5,000 reward for the safe return of his dog, Juju.
This is an ongoing investigation as police continue to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident. Stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
