BUCKHEAD, Ga. (CBS46) -- Metro Atlanta car thieves will take any car they can get their hands on, including a Range Rover belonging to billionaire founder of Spanx.
Sara Blakely parked her 2018 Range Rover in her assigned parking space at the Buckhead Shops-Park Deck around 2 p.m. on January 9. When she returned to the parking garage at 5:30 p.m. she noticed her vehicle was nowhere to be found.
According to Atlanta Police, Blakely left her vehicle's key fob inside the the center console, making it that much easier for determined thieves to get away with her vehicle.
Security footage of the parking structure shows two black males pull up alongside Blakely's vehicle in a white Buick Encore with Ga tag CES7591. One suspect is then seen exiting the Buick and entering the Range Rover, then both vehicles exit the parking garage. The in just two minutes the suspects managed to get away with the vehicle registered to Blakely's LLC.
The suspect vehicle and Blakely's Range Rover with Ga tag CIT6189 were last seen traveling together on Pharr Road.
Anyone with information of the car theft is asked to contact police.
