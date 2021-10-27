Motion blur ambulance United States
ATLANTA (CBS46) — A car traveling along I-85 south wound up in a wood line near Piedmont Road after apparently driving over a barrier.

It happened on Wednesday at around 2:30 a.m. Atlanta police say an officer was flagged down to a car crash on Piedmont Road NE.

The officer responded to the scene and found a woman stuck inside the GMC SUV. A man, who is believed to be the driver, was outside of the vehicle at the time of the officer's arrival.

The Atlanta Fire Department helped to get the woman out and she was transported to the hospital with a broken leg. 

Neither the driver nor passenger were able to explain what happened. APD says no charges are anticipated in connection to this crash.

