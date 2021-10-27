ATLANTA (CBS46) — A car traveling along I-85 south wound up in a wood line near Piedmont Road after apparently driving over a barrier.
It happened on Wednesday at around 2:30 a.m. Atlanta police say an officer was flagged down to a car crash on Piedmont Road NE.
where a man and a woman
The officer responded to the scene and found a woman stuck inside the GMC SUV. A man, who is believed to be the driver, was outside of the vehicle at the time of the officer's arrival.
The Atlanta Fire Department helped to get the woman out and she was transported to the hospital with a broken leg.
Neither the driver nor passenger were able to explain what happened. APD says no charges are anticipated in connection to this crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.