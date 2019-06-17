BUCKHEAD, Ga. (CBS46) -- NBA veteran Dikembe Mutombo stands 7'2" but even that height wasn't enough to keep vandals from busting out the windows of his half-a-million dollar Rolls Royce Phantom over the weekend.
Mutombo was at Landmark Diner with his family when the vandal struck. The basketball legend told police although his multiple windows were smashed, nothing was taken from the vehicle, which was also a retirement gift.
A second victim's car was also hit, along with the vandal taking $25 from console.
Landmark Diner owner Nicholas Lamboru said he is disappointed the incident happened at his establishment.
"Dikembe Mutombo is a good customer of ours," said Lamboru. "We see him a lot. We're all close. We would never want something like this to happen here, but it did. We're trying to take care of everything."
Surveillance footage from the diner shows the parking lot, though it is difficult to see exactly what was happening.
The investigation is ongoing, and Dikembe is not yet making any comments on the matter.
