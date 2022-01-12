ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Fire crews are working to control a carbon monoxide leak in northeast Atlanta that broke out Wednesday morning.
The leak, located along Lenox Road NE, comes just days after residents were evacuated for a similar carbon monoxide leak on Sunday.
BEEAKING: Carbon Monoxide leak at Buck head apartment complex. Residents evacuated @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/qhr48uPY3C— Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) January 12, 2022
Firefighters on the scene are now working to evacuate those same residents for the second time this week. At least one person has been taken to the hospital.
The cause of the leak remains unknown at this time.
CBS46 is at the scene and will have the latest details on this developing story.
