ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Fire crews are working to control a Carbon Monoxide leak in northeast Atlanta Sunday night.
At approximately 5 p.m., firefighters were dispatched near the 3000 block of Lenox Road NE responding to high levels of Carbon Monoxide.
Firefighters on the scene are working to evacuate residents and conduct thorough assessments on them for possible exposure.
The cause of the leak is unknown at this time.
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.