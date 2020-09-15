ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Reality TV sensation turned chart-topping rapper Cardi B has filed for divorce from Migos rapper Offset.
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper filed a divorce petition in a Fulton County court Tuesday. The couple wed in a private Atlanta ceremony September 20, 20018.
Aside from a multi-million dollar mansion near Chastain Park, Cardi, 27, and Offset, 28, also share two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.
A divorce hearing is set for November 4.
