ATLANTA (CBS46) — Cardi B took to social media to share her frustrations over the water quality in Atlanta.
The rapper, who has 123 million followers on Instagram alone, suggested that her skin became concerningly dry after she spent some time in the A.
"I believe there is something wrong with the water in Atlanta" she stated at the start of her video on Instagram Live. The video no longer exists on her page, but was reposted by DJ Akademiks.
"When I was in Atlanta, my face just started getting so dry and irritated and I kept putting moisturizer and Vaseline and I left Atlanta a week ago and my face is still so dry," she shared.
The 'Money' artist ended her video asking for suggestions on what type of moisturizer she should wear because she feels like she tried everything in the book.
CBS46 reached out to the City of Atlanta's Department of Watershed Management for a statement and is waiting for a response.
