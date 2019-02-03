ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Atlanta is one of those cities where celebrities can be seen on a daily basis, and when you add the Super Bowl to the mix, you can multiply sightings by ten.
Former reality tv star and now award winning rapper Cardi B was in the city for her Saturday night performance at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at State Farm Arena. While in town, she made a special trip to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.
CHOA posted a photo of the rapper with the following message on their Instagram account:
"Having the Super Bowl in #Atlanta has brought a week of one-of-a-kind memories to the kids in our hospitals. Including this one: an arm sling keepsake autographed by @iamcardib."
The New York native has had huge success following her departure from "Love and Hip Hop New York." Cardi B’s debut album Invasion of Privacy became one of just two albums in history to see every track go at least gold.
Although the rapper turned down performing during the Super Bowl halftime show, fans can expect to see Cardi's second appearance in a Super Bowl ad. Last year, she replaced Amazon's Alexa in commercial. This year, she will be featured in a Pepsi ad alongside Lil Jon and Steve Carell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.