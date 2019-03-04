Atlanta, GA (CBS46) If you're planning on going to an event at Mercedes Benz Stadium, you might want to get yourself a credit card or debit card.
That's because the stadium is transitioning to a cashless transaction model, which will require patrons to pay for retail and concession items with credit cards, debit cards or mobile payments.
The system is expected to go into place on March 10, when the Atlanta United host FC Cincinnati in the 2019 home opener. It will be the inaugural game for FC Cincinnati in Major League Soccer after a short stint in the United Soccer League.
Guests who only have cash can insert it into several kiosks around the stadium for a pre-paid debit card that can be used to purchase items.
Stadium officials have also lowered the price of several popular items, reducing prices by 50 cents.
News prices include:
- Hot Dog: $1.50 (was $2)
- Pretzel Bites: $4.50 (was $5)
- ATL Bud Burger: $7.50 (was $8)
- Ice Cream Waffle Cone: $4.50 (was $5)
- Chips and Salsa: $2.50 (was $3)
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
