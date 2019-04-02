Atlanta, GA (CBS46) If you're looking for a job and want to be in a fast-paced environment, a career fair is being held to fill positions at the world's busiest airport.
The career fair for Hartsfield Jackson Airport will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Georgia International Convention Center in Atlanta.
More than 60 of the airport's top employers will be looking to fill over 2,000 positions, including jobs in concessions, retail, airline support and much more.
You must be able to pass a 10-year federal background check. You're also being asked to being at least 10 copies of your resume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.