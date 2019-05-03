MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Active duty and military veterans looking for help with job searches and career improvement can head to Marietta Saturday to get free assistance.
Career readiness workshops open to active duty military and veterans, along with their families, will be offered from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. at the outdoor parking area on the 1900 block of Terrell Mill Road.
While the workshops are going on, their will be kids activities and other family events as well.
The workshops are being offered by Comcast as part of its Military Family Appreciate Day. The company CEO, Dave Watson, will also be in attendance at the event. Comcast said the event is part of their annual Comcast Cares Day which is a day of volunteerism for employees of the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.