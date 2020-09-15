COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local caregiver is now behind bars and faces a slew of charges after human remains were found in Covington.
On August 13, the the Newton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Bert Adams Boy Scout Camp after reports of human remains in a wooded area near the camp.
Investigators identified the victim to be 72-year-old Perry Davis of Covington who was reported missing by the Covington Police Department.
After further investigation, police arrested 48-year-old Tamela Renee Carter who was reported to be Davis's caregiver. Carter was charged with one count of Concealing the Death of Another, four counts of Forgery 3rd Degree, and one count of Obstruction.
This is an on-going investigation; stay with CBS46 News for updates.
