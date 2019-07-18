POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) A Powder Springs man has been convicted of elder neglect following the death of a man in his care at an assisted living center in Cobb County.
Landon Terrel, 35, was found guilty on Wednesday on two counts of elderly abuse and one count of felony murder in the death of 91 year-old Adam Bennett in 2017.
On August 15, 2017, a caregiver found Bennett with a bruised lip in his room at the Sunrise Assisted Living Center on Johnson Ferry Road in East Cobb.
Bennett told the caregiver that Terrel had punched him and pointed to his face, chest and groin. He was taken to Kennestone Hospital with facial bruising, multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung. He later passed away on August 18.
Evidence later found that Terrel was the only employee on shift that night. While talking with investigators, Terrel claimed Bennett fell out of his bed and that's what caused his injuries.
A medical examiner later concluded that Bennett's death was the result of blunt force trauma. Terrel was arrested and has remained in jail.
Terrel is expected to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on August 19. He faces up to 20 years in prison.
