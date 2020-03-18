COBB Co., GA (CBS46)—A Cobb County live-in caregiver will spend the next five years behind bars for stealing from her client.
According to a press release from the Cobb County District Attorney’s office, Julia M Bell, 50, was sentenced to 15 years, with five years to serve in prison, for taking $20,000 from her client.
Bell was convicted for four counts of elder exploitation on March 6.
From late 2016 through the end of 2017, Bell was hired to care for a Kennesaw woman who suffered a stroke.
Bell moved into the woman’s home, gained access to the woman's finances, and charged thousands of dollars for her personal benefit, the district attorney’s office reported.
Before her employment was terminated, Bell spent nearly $6,000 in the month before she was terminated.
“This defendant was defiant to the end, insisting she had done nothing wrong. Thankfully, the jury disagreed,” said Senior ADA Jason Marbutt, who specializes in prosecuting crimes against the elderly and disabled. “The evidence overwhelmingly showed that this defendant manipulated a vulnerable victim and charged thousands of dollars for her own benefit.”
In addition to Bell’s prison sentence, Bell will also have to pay restitution to the victim.
