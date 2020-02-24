Caretaker and two patients missing in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The hunt is on for two women missing in Gwinnett County. Police believe they could be with their caretaker who is also missing.
“I thought that she was the perfect person for my mom and all of a sudden there was no more communication,” Richetta Henderson said.
Richetta Henderson told CBS46 she last heard from her mother, 59-year-old Linda Kimble, in September of 2019. That October she headed to the Gwinnett Police Department and reported her mother disappeared under the care of Kishia Mitchell.
Police explained two days later Mitchell had also disappeared.
“She had abandoned her care facility, leaving at least eight adults who are in need of medical care and food without any type of care or anyone to take care of them,” Cpl. Collin Flynn of the Gwinnett County Police Department said.
Flynn explained investigators found no traces of Mitchell or Kimble.
“For somebody who is involved in a legitimate business to go missing for four months and not contact the police department, or anyone else… That’s very suspicious,” Flynn said.
This month investigators received another call. This time the family of 68-year-old Linda Williams reported they hadn’t heard from her since last December.
“She was also placed in an adult care facility that was supposed to be headed up by Kishia Mitchell,” Flynn said.
Police believe neither women are getting the constant medical care they need, and hope to find both women before it’s too late.
“We believe that once we locate her we should be able to find out what happened to Linda Campbell and Linda Williams,” Flynn told explained.
Investigators said multiple warrants were issued for Mitchell’s arrest after she abandoned her adult care facilities.
Anyone with info on any of the three women’s whereabouts is asked to call the Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS and report what they know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.