ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A caretaker was arrested for allegedly abusing 86-year-old woman in Acworth.
Sheliah Knight, 61, was a fill-in caretaker for Pearl Conner, 86, the day when the incident occurred.
The alleged abuse was captured on camera by one of Conner’s family members. According to the surveillance footage, Knight had pushed Conner to the floor.
After reviewing the footage, police obtained a warrant for Knight’s arrest.
Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Acworth Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 770-974-1232.
