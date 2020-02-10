ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A family has been reunited with their missing dog who was inside a car that was carjacked in Atlanta on Friday.
Milo ran right to his mom and dad Monday morning, when the 10-year-old Daschund first spotted them.
“Thank you guys so much,” Matt Kossoff told Diana Rosser, who found the dog. “We couldn’t be more grateful.”
The sweet reunion came after Milo’s wild weekend away from home. Friday night, the car Milo was in was stolen from a CVS Pharmacy on Bolton Road. His pet sitter left the car to rent a movie from a Redbox.
“We don’t care about the car,” the pet sitter told CBS46 News over the weekend. “It’s just about getting the dog back to its family.”
Early Saturday morning, about two miles away, Milo was spotted wandering around outside of a local convenience store.
“I was like this is somebody’s dog,” Rosser told CBS46. “They’re going to miss him because I know how the pets are. They’re like family.”
Rosser and her husband were at the Doo Drop Inn Market when they saw Milo shivering outside. She said her husband picked him up.
“He bends down and he has this little fellow in his arms and I’m like oh he’s so precious. And he was like ‘babe I can’t leave him out in the cold and I’m like you can’t.’”
They took the dog home and came back to the store several times looking for his owner. Milo was not chipped.
On Sunday, Rosser said her neighbor told her the dog was on the news. She got in contact with Milo’s owners and on Monday, the dog was reunited with them.
“We were pretty hopeless but among bad people there’s good people,” Kossoff said. “And we’re so thankful that Diane and her husband happened to be at this market over here.”
