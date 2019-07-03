JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- A carjacking incident caused major delays in Jonesboro late Tuesday night.
According to Morrow Police, the car chase involving two suspects slammed into a Chevron gas station on the 2300 block of Mt Zion.
One of the suspect fled the scene and police need the public’s help in locating him.
If you spot this suspect or see anything suspicious that may be related please dial 911 immediately.
