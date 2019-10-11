ATLANTA (CBS46) -- One person was shot and injured during an early Friday morning carjacking in northeast Atlanta.
According to Atlanta Police, a man was in his car in the Title Max parking lot on the 2200 block of Cheshire Bridge Road when two men approached the car. Police said the duo was armed and demanded the victim's car.
The victim was shot in the arm and the suspects drove off in his red Toyota Tundra pickup truck. The victim was taken to a local hospital.
If you have any information about the carjackers or there whereabouts, call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
