SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) A South Fulton woman has been hospitalized after being shot in the abdomen Tuesday afternoon during a carjacking.
According to South Fulton Police, the shooting occurred in the area of Campbellton-Fairburn Road and Hall Road. The victim was transported to Grady Hospital.
The vehicle has been recovered, however further details of suspects are not known as the investigation is on-going.
CBS46 will continue to provide updates as the story develops.
