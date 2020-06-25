COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Cobb County Police officer is recovering after a shootout with a carjacking suspect.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the shooting. According to the GBI, Cobb County Police responded to a carjacking at the Publix on Delk Road in Marietta around 7 p.m. Thursday night.
Officers located the suspect, 37-year-old Martin Humberto Sanchez Fregoso driving the stolen car a short time later. GBI says a chase ensued, and quickly escalated when Fregoso began shooting a rifle at officers.
Fregoso eventually got out of the car near Powers Ferry Road and ran away from officers, hiding behind a dumpster at Cumberland Chase townhomes. Investigators say when the officers asked Fregoso to surrender, the suspect shot at them, shooting one Cobb County police officer in the head.
Officers shot and killed Fregoso. The injured officer was taken to the hospital and later released.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to help with the investigation. The agency confirmed it is the 51st officer-involved shooting of the year.
The GBI is investigating an OIS involving a Cobb County police officer and Martin Humberto Sanchez Fregoso, age 37, of Smyrna. One officer was injured and is recovering. Fregoso is deceased. https://t.co/330TG81j3Z pic.twitter.com/qARzfMAIND— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) June 26, 2020
