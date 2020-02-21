GWINNETT COUNTY, (CBS46) – It was a wild afternoon for local law enforcement. The body of a man believed to have fired shots after a wreck on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard Friday has been pulled from Lake Lanier.
It all started with a two-vehicle wreck on PIB and Shadburn Ferry Road around 4:15pm. Witnesses told Gwinnett County police officers that a man with an AK-style rifle exited one of the cars in the crash. Officers heard gunshots nearby. The man carrying the rifle had carjacked a driver. Police attempted to stop the suspect. The suspect took off in the stolen car. Officers followed the suspected carjacker from the wreck to Shoal Creek Park.
The suspect drove through the park and into the lake. The carjacking suspect began shooting at officers as the stolen car hit the water and began to sink. His bullets riddled a police vehicle. Officers shot back.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office dive team searched for the carjacking suspect’s body. It was located near the stolen vehicle.
GCPD contacted Georgia Bureau of Investigation to work the case. No officers were injured in the incident. The people involved in the wreck on PIB suffered minor injuries. The victim from the carjacking was located with no injuries, too. The identity of the suspect has not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
