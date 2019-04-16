ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for suspects accused of carjacking a vehicle and crashing it before fleeing on foot.
Atlanta Police say the victim was making a delivery when the suspects pulled up and blocked their van. A suspect then pulled out a handgun and took off in the vehicle.
The suspects later crashed the van on the 600 block of Hill Street before fleeing the scene on foot.
The vehicle was recovered.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
